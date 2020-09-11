Alleged organiser of anti-lockdown rally spends night in jail
The alleged organiser of an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne has spent the night in custody.
Tony Pecora is due to face court today, charged with incitement.
The anti-vaxxer and COVID-19 conspiracy theorist, who turns 43 today, spent Thursday night in custody.
He handed himself into police after they raided his Middle Park home in relation to an anti-lockdown rally.
It was scheduled for Saturday, with police again warning the public that protests are banned under Stage 4 restrictions and fines apply.
