Alleged organiser of anti-lockdown rally spends night in jail

5 hours ago
3aw news

The alleged organiser of an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne has spent the night in custody.

Tony Pecora is due to face court today, charged with incitement.

The anti-vaxxer and COVID-19 conspiracy theorist, who turns 43 today, spent Thursday night in custody.

He handed himself into police after they raided his Middle Park home in relation to an anti-lockdown rally.

It was scheduled for Saturday, with police again warning the public that protests are banned under Stage 4 restrictions and fines apply.

3aw news
