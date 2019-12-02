Alleged trespasser dies after fight with resident in Melbourne’s south-east

An alleged trespasser has been killed after a physical altercation with a resident in Dandenong North this morning.

A woman contacted police when she saw a man acting suspiciously in her front yard on Gladstone Road, and her partner confronted the trespasser.

A fight between the pair broke out on Carlton Road at about 5am, leaving the trespasser with life-threatening injuries.

He died in hospital several hours later.

The resident of the home was also hospitalised following the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au