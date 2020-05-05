3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Alliance for Gambling Reform responds..

Alliance for Gambling Reform responds to 300 per cent jump in online gambling

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

The forced closure of casinos, pubs, clubs and TAB outlets due to the coronavirus lockdown has seen a 300 per cent jump in Australians gambling online.

There are concerns about the legality and security of many online gambling sites.

But it’s not all bad news.

Reverend Tim Costello, board member and spokesperson for the Alliance for Gambling Reform, told Tom Elliott the closure of pokies was huge.

He said gambling stats, overall, had in fact dropped during the lockdown.

“I think we’ve got to put this in perspective,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

PIC: Getty Images

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.