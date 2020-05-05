Alliance for Gambling Reform responds to 300 per cent jump in online gambling

The forced closure of casinos, pubs, clubs and TAB outlets due to the coronavirus lockdown has seen a 300 per cent jump in Australians gambling online.

There are concerns about the legality and security of many online gambling sites.

But it’s not all bad news.

Reverend Tim Costello, board member and spokesperson for the Alliance for Gambling Reform, told Tom Elliott the closure of pokies was huge.

He said gambling stats, overall, had in fact dropped during the lockdown.

“I think we’ve got to put this in perspective,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

PIC: Getty Images