When Ally Langdon crashed Karl Stefanovic’s interview with Neil Mitchell

Karl Stefanovic thought he and Neil Mitchell had a special connection, but Neil was more interested in interviewing Today’s new kid on the block, Ally Langdon.

Ally, who was being interviewed elsewhere at the time, decided to surprise Neil and Karl by walking in at the last minute.

“I don’t let anyone talk to Neil, he’s mine,” Karl said as she entered.

“Not anymore, darl, we’re sharing!” Ally snapped back.

That happened after Karl opened up to Neil about keeping things in perspective amid what he admits was a difficult period after leaving Today in 2018.

“I thought, hang on, a lot of people go through [divorce], why is mine such a big deal?”

“I still don’t know why it is but I got divorced, I did find love again, and I’m sorry if people are offended by that but it made me very happy.

“I have a really great core of people around me now and that centre is the most important thing moving forward.”

Not long after, Allison Langdon crashed the chat to tell Neil Mitchell why she decided to take on one of the toughest gigs in Australian television.

