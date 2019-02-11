Almost 15,000 people sign petition in support of suspended Manor Lakes principal

Almost 15,000 people have signed an online petition in support of suspended Manor Lakes principal Steve Warner, but his fate at the school is still unclear.

It comes after vision emerged of Mr Warner dragging a student by the arm across the schoolyard.

Manor Lakes parent Mark England told Neil Mitchell he’s a part of a campaign to get Mr Warner reinstated.

Neil asked if any politicians have taken notice of the petition.

“From the education minister I’ve had just a generic ‘thanks for your correspondence’ email,” Mark said.

“Tim Pallas was similar.”

Mark said the school community still has no idea what is going to happen to Mr Warner, and a substitute principal has been employed in the interim.

“Justice needs to be swift for everyone involved,” Neil said.

“I still think the government and ministers jumped to judgement too quickly there.”