Almost 250 Melburnians asked to get tested for COVID-19

Almost 250 people have been asked to get a COVID-19 test after “strong and unexpected” wastewater detections were reported in Melbourne.

The Department of Health said the detections were made across Melbourne’s western and north-western suburbs.

It’s led to 246 people being contacted and asked to have a coronavirus test.

The 246 people who have been contacted today include four primary close contacts of the man who tested positive to COVID-19 after flying into Melbourne from Perth on flight QF778.

The department says it’s being done out of an abundance of caution.

Those in Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park, Pascoe Vale, Altona, Altona North, Brooklyn, Newport, South Kingsville, Williamstown, Williamstown North, Briar Hill, Bundoora, Diamond Creek, Greensborough, Lower Plenty, Macleod, Mill Park, Montmorency, Plenty, South Morang, St Helena, Viewbank, Watsonia, Watsonia North, Yallambie and Yarrambat are being told to monitor for symptoms.