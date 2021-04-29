3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Almost 250 Melburnians asked to get..

Almost 250 Melburnians asked to get tested for COVID-19

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Almost 250 Melburnians asked to get tested for COVID-19

Almost 250 people have been asked to get a COVID-19 test after “strong and unexpected” wastewater detections were reported in Melbourne.

The Department of Health said the detections were made across Melbourne’s western and north-western suburbs.

It’s led to 246 people being contacted and asked to have a coronavirus test.

The 246 people who have been contacted today include four primary close contacts of the man who tested positive to COVID-19 after flying into Melbourne from Perth on flight QF778.

The department says it’s being done out of an abundance of caution.

Those in Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park, Pascoe Vale, Altona, Altona North, Brooklyn, Newport, South Kingsville, Williamstown, Williamstown North, Briar Hill, Bundoora, Diamond Creek, Greensborough, Lower Plenty, Macleod, Mill Park, Montmorency, Plenty, South Morang, St Helena, Viewbank, Watsonia, Watsonia North, Yallambie and Yarrambat are being told to monitor for symptoms.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332