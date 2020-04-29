The ‘ticket’ to easing restrictions: Almost three million people have downloaded the COVIDSafe app

More than half of the people surveyed in a 3AW Mornings poll say it’s time for Victoria to ease COVID-19 restrictions, but the Prime Minister says nationwide restrictions won’t be reduced unless more people download the government’s tracing app.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed more than 2.8 million Australians have downloaded the COVIDSafe app, which he says is the “ticket” to easing coronavirus restrictions in Australia.

Mr Morrison urged Australians to encourage their friends and family to also download the tracing app.

“If you’ve downloaded the app, thank you very much. Convince two or three people who haven’t downloaded the app to do the same thing,” he said while announcing the new figures.

“This is the ticket to ensuring that we can have eased restrictions and Australians can go back to the lifestyle and the many things that they previously were able to do.”

In a poll of 3758 3AW Mornings listeners, almost half said they think it’s time for COVID-19 restrictions to be eased.

POLL RESULTS: Is it time to ease COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria? NO: 45% YES: 55%

The federal government has stated that at least 40 per cent of the population, about 10 million people, must download the contact-tracing app for it to be effective.