Shopping centre staff ordered to isolate for 14 days as list of exposure sites balloons

All staff at shopping centre in Melbourne’s west have been ordered to get tested for COVID-19 and isolate for 14 days.

Anyone who worked at CS Square Shopping Centre in Caroline Springs between last Monday and Thursday is now considered a Tier 1 contact.

All staff and shoppers who attended the shopping centre last Friday are Tier 2 contacts and must get tested and isolate while awaiting a negative result.

Yesterday, COVID-19 testing commander Jeroen Weimar said health authorities are seeing “significant” transmission linked to the shopping centre.

He declared Caroline Springs the “area of most concern”.

New exposure sites including buses, trains, retailers, a hotel and a nail salon were added to the list of exposure sites last night.

There are now almost 300 exposure sites on the Health Department’s list.

