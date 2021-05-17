Almost 60,000 Kia cars recalled over fears they could catch fire

Close to 60,000 Kia cars are being recalled, amid fears they could catch fire, even when switched off.

Kia Australia is contacting owners of 56,203 QL Sportage vehicles made between 2016 and 2021, and 1648 CK Stinger models made between 2017 and 2019, due to a computer fault which could cause a fire in the engine bay.

Until the vehicles have been repaired, they should not be parked near any flammable structures or in an enclosed area.

Anyone with an affected vehicle is being asked to contact their nearest dealer to arrange an inspection and free repair of the vehicle.