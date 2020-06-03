Almost nine-in-10 Australians support pop up bike lane plan

As coronavirus restrictions ease, there is a push for pop up separated bicycle lanes to make our roads more cyclist friendly and reduce the number of people on public transport.

According to a YouGov poll, 89 per cent of Australians would support temporary bike lanes.

Dan Kneipp, CEO of the Amy Gillett Foundation, which is pushing for the pop up bike lanes, said they’ve been proven to be effective elsewhere.

“There are countries around the world that are already showing it can be done,” he told 3AW’s Heidi Murphy, filling in for Tom Elliott.

“At the moment there’s around double the number of people cycling as normal.

“The only way that countries are solving this around the world is creating wider footpaths and temporary lanes.

“Try that for three months as coronavirus lockdown finishes. It’s not expensive … if it doesn’t work it’s easy to take away.”

Mr Kneipp said some on street parking will likely have to be removed to facilitate the bike lanes, but they’ll benefit both cyclists and motorists.

“81 per cent of car drivers in Victoria said they’d be more comfortable sharing the road if cyclists had a separated bike lane,” he said.

“It’ll make the journey better for car drivers as well.”

