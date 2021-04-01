Gillon McLachlan can’t guarantee North Melbourne will continue to host Good Friday match

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan says he can’t guarantee North Melbourne will continue to host the Good Friday match beyond this year.

It comes after Brisbane great Jonathan Brown questioned the club hosting the match, after their losses in the first two rounds of the season.

McLachlan says nothing is “set in stone” but North Melbourne’s support of the Good Friday Appeal has earnt them the game.

“There’s always a review,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“They led the charge so they deserve their chance.

“They’ve raised, I think, $350,000 to $400,000 and they’ve strongly promoted it.

“I haven’t had anyone pushing to change it.”

