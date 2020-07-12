3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • AMA boss predicts Melbourne’s..

AMA boss predicts Melbourne’s lockdown will be extended

2 hours ago
Ross and John

The head of Victoria’s peak medical body predicts Melbourne’s second lockdown will last for more than six weeks, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.

President of the Australian Medical Association (AMA) Victoria, Associate Professor Julian Rait, made the prediction while discussing the AMA’s suggestion to set up COVID-19 testing checkpoints on the border of the lockdown zone.

At the conclusion of the interview, Ross asked Professor Rait how he thinks Victoria is tracking.

Ross: Given the figures that we’ve got, I’m budgeting on this lockdown being a lot longer than six weeks.

Professor Rait: That’s my guess too, Ross. I would agree.

Press PLAY below for the full interview.

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332