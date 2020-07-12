AMA boss predicts Melbourne’s lockdown will be extended

The head of Victoria’s peak medical body predicts Melbourne’s second lockdown will last for more than six weeks, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.

President of the Australian Medical Association (AMA) Victoria, Associate Professor Julian Rait, made the prediction while discussing the AMA’s suggestion to set up COVID-19 testing checkpoints on the border of the lockdown zone.

At the conclusion of the interview, Ross asked Professor Rait how he thinks Victoria is tracking.

Ross: Given the figures that we’ve got, I’m budgeting on this lockdown being a lot longer than six weeks. Professor Rait: That’s my guess too, Ross. I would agree.

Press PLAY below for the full interview.