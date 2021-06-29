AMA says Pfizer remains recommended vaccine for those under 40, despite PM’s announcement

The Australian Medical Association says Pfizer remains the recommended COVID-19 vaccine for those under 60.

AMA president Omar Korshid told 3AW Drive on Tuesday he was ‘surprised’ by Scott Morrison’s announcement on Monday night all adult Australians would be able to get the AstraZeneca vaccination, should they want it.

He said AstraZeneca was a “good vaccine” and people would be “lining up for it” if coronavirus was widespread in the Australian community right now, but the fact that wasn’t the case meant Pfizer remained the preferred option for those under 60.

“The AMA are sticking with that expert advice,” Mr Korshid said.

He also responded to the mixed messaging from state governments to the announcement, as well as their differing approaches to lockdown.

“The fact each state does things differently actually undermines confidence in the health advice that underpins these decisions,” Mr Korshid said.

“Now, some of those (decisions) are being made on health advice (but) some of them are probably more political decisions being dressed up as health advice.”

Picture by Getty iStock