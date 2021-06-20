AMA vice president says there are two reasons why the second AstraZeneca jab is ‘critical’

The Australian Medical Association vice president says Australians who have had their first AstraZeneca dose without serious issue and do not have their second dose are almost wasting the vaccine.

AMA Vice President, Dr Chris Moy, says there’s no reason not to get the second jab.

“Please, for God’s sake, have it,” he told Ross and Russel.

“For the second shot the risk of this very rare clotting condition … is only one-tenth of the first shot.”

Dr Moy says in rare instances where the clotting issue linked to the jab does occur, treatments for the condition are “getting very much better”.

He says getting the second AstraZeneca dose is “critical for two things”.

“The first is long-term protection,” he said.

“When you have the Pfizer or the AstraZeneca the critical thing is you have to have the second shot to protect you against these new variants.

“If you don’t have the second shot you’ll get some protection, but it might peter out early, and you might not be as protected against the new delta variant.”

