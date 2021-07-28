Amateur football club caught training during lockdown

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

An amateur football club was filmed training at Kevin Bartlett Oval in Burnley on Sunday, during Victoria’s strict lockdown.

Under the lockdown restrictions in place at the time, Victorians were only permitted to exercise outside with their household or one other person.

A Richmond Central player confronted the players and their coach, who are believed to be from Victorian Amateur Football Association’s Kew club, and filmed the exchange.

The Herald Sun reports the VAFA is investigating the matter.