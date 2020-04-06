‘Amazing’ Victorians rallying to take CBD homeless off the streets

Charities are working around the clock to get the homeless into accommodation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major Brendan Nottle told 3AW Breakfast the Salvation Army recently managed to move another 67 people off the streets into emergency accommodation.

While some are finding beds in hotels, Mr Nottle said he’s been stunned by the generosity of Victorians.

“I’ve never seen people step up like they’ve stepped up here,” he said.

“We’ve got people ringing us up saying ‘We’ve got rooms’; we’ve got people calling saying ‘We’ve got food’.

“Once again, I’m just incredibly proud of Victorians for the way they’re looking out for each, I think they’re being amazing.”

Mr Nottle said the Salvation Army’s Bourke St remains open with strict social distancing measures in place.

He said that contact has shown him that many homes don’t understand the severity of the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s really knocked them around big time because a lot of people we work with have mental health issues and, gosh, it’s hard to explain to them at the best of times what’s going on, let alone in this crisis.

“And they really have really difficulty comprehending what’s happening.”

