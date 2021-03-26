Ambulance union backs new safety measures for paramedics

The ambulance union has backed new safety measures that could see paramedics stop treating a patient if their own safety comes under threat.

Under new safety measures, paramedics will have to fill in a risk assessment checklist at callouts that will determine whether police need to be called or whether patients need to be sedated to prevent attacks.

“A lot of our members … their good will and want to do well by the patient actually keeps them in a situation that becomes quite dangerous for a little bit too long,” Danny Hill told Tom Elliott on 3AW.

“What this tool does is that it gives them a bit of framework to say it’s crossed a threshold and that you need to exit.”

Danny Hill said it was something no paramedic wanted to do.

“It’s an awful decision to make,” he said.

But he said the safety of first responders must come first.

