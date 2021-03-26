3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Ambulance union backs new safety..

Ambulance union backs new safety measures for paramedics

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Ambulance union backs new safety measures for paramedics

The ambulance union has backed new safety measures that could see paramedics stop treating a patient if their own safety comes under threat.

Under new safety measures, paramedics will have to fill in a risk assessment checklist at callouts that will determine whether police need to be called or whether patients need to be sedated to prevent attacks.

“A lot of our members … their good will and want to do well by the patient actually keeps them in a situation that becomes quite dangerous for a little bit too long,” Danny Hill told Tom Elliott on 3AW.

“What this tool does is that it gives them a bit of framework to say it’s crossed a threshold and that you need to exit.”

Danny Hill said it was something no paramedic wanted to do.

“It’s an awful decision to make,” he said.

But he said the safety of first responders must come first.

Click PLAY below to hear more 3AW

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332