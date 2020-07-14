3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Ambulance union not consulted over..

Ambulance union not consulted over ADF plan

32 mins ago
3aw drive

Ambulance union boss Danny Hill says he wasn’t consulted about the Australian Defence Force working with his members.

The Victorian government has announced paramedics will work alongside ADF personnel in the coronavirus response.

Speaking on 3AW Drive, Danny Hill said the union “didn’t have a lot of detail” about how that will exactly work.

“We found out about it through press release, as well,” he said.

“We’re normally pretty well consulted, but on this one we found out through the media.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332