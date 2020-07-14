Ambulance union not consulted over ADF plan

Ambulance union boss Danny Hill says he wasn’t consulted about the Australian Defence Force working with his members.

The Victorian government has announced paramedics will work alongside ADF personnel in the coronavirus response.

Speaking on 3AW Drive, Danny Hill said the union “didn’t have a lot of detail” about how that will exactly work.

“We found out about it through press release, as well,” he said.

“We’re normally pretty well consulted, but on this one we found out through the media.”

