Ambulance Victoria paramedic tests positive for COVID-19

37 mins ago
3aw drive

A paramedic has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed the news with 3AW Drive on Monday.

It’s just the second time since the start of the pandemic that a paramedic has returned a positive test.

In neither case was COVID-19 acquired on the job.

Ambulance Victoria CEO Tony Walker said the organisation had maintained an unwavering focus on patient and paramedic safety over many months.

“Paramedics wear Personal Protective Equipment to every case they attend to protect their patients and themselves from the risk of infection,” he said.

