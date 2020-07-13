3AW
Ambulance Victoria to help track coronavirus cases and quarantine orders

7 hours ago
Ambulance Victoria has been called in to help the Department of Health and Human Services with the management of the coronavirus.

The AV staff will help with contact tracing and checks of quarantine orders.

Daniel Andrews has said “every government agency” will be helping DHHS in some way.

3AW Mornings understands up to 300 Ambulance Victoria staff will be helping.

Those helping will be mainly staff who are currently off-road due to illness, injury or other reasons.

