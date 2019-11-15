American footballer set for huge ban after shocking NFL incident

An American football game has ended in chaos, with calls for at least one player to be banned for the entire season.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was struck on the head with his own helmet by Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, which had been dislodged moments prior.

Garrett has come under fierce scrutiny already, with some NFL commentators saying it’s “one of the worst things” they’ve ever seen in a game.

There were just seconds remaining in the match, which Cleveland won 21-7, when the incident happened.

