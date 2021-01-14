3AW
American tennis player on his way to Melbourne tests positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago
3aw Afternoons
Article image for American tennis player on his way to Melbourne tests positive for COVID-19

American tennis player Tennys Sandgren, who is on his way to Melbourne to compete in the Australian Open on a chartered flight, says he tested positive for COVID-19 as recently as Monday.

In a series of tweets the 29-year-old labelled Australian Open boss Craig Tiley as a “wizard” for managing to get him on the flight.

The Australian Open released a statement a short time later on twitter saying “The Victorian Government public health experts assess each case based on additional detailed medical records to ensure they are not infectious before checking in to the charter flights.”

Photo by Jonas Güttler/picture alliance via Getty Images

