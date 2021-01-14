American tennis player on his way to Melbourne tests positive for COVID-19

American tennis player Tennys Sandgren, who is on his way to Melbourne to compete in the Australian Open on a chartered flight, says he tested positive for COVID-19 as recently as Monday.

In a series of tweets the 29-year-old labelled Australian Open boss Craig Tiley as a “wizard” for managing to get him on the flight.

Covid positive over thanksgiving

Covid positive on monday Yet pcr tests are the “gold standard”? Atleast I get to keep my points 😂 — Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) January 13, 2021

The Australian Open released a statement a short time later on twitter saying “The Victorian Government public health experts assess each case based on additional detailed medical records to ensure they are not infectious before checking in to the charter flights.”

Victorian Government public health experts assess each case based on additional detailed medical records to ensure they are not infectious before checking in to the charter flights. — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2021

Photo by Jonas Güttler/picture alliance via Getty Images