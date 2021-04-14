3AW
  • Home
  • News
  • America’s top COVID-19 adviser..

America’s top COVID-19 adviser praises Australian public

3 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for America’s top COVID-19 adviser praises Australian public

America’s top infectious diseases expert is praising the Australian public for listening to health officials during the height of the pandemic.

Across the United States, tough restrictions remain in place for the majority of states.

Doctor Anthony Fauci said the response to health advice here has been incredible.

“When you shut down, you really shut down and very effectively,” he said.

But he warned Australia couldn’t rely on vaccines and border controls to protect its citizens.

The comments reflect a refusal from the Federal Health Minister to guarantee borders will re-open, even if the whole country has been vaccinated.

Doctor Fauci says there will always be the risk of variants of the virus.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

