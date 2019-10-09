Amputee’s fundraiser walk derailed by heartless thieves 

An amputee’s fundraiser walk has been derailed, after heartless thieves broke into his car while he was walking in Ballarat.

Geoff Chandler had his leg amputated in 2010, after a motorbike accident and a fall irreparably damaged the limb.

This week, he had planned to walk 50 kilometres a day in eight different towns throughout Victoria, in a bid to raise money for Limbs 4 Life and boost awareness during Amputee Awareness Week.

But yesterday, on the third day of Geoff’s Big Walk, the fundraiser was derailed when thieves broke into Geoff’s 2003 Holden Rodeo.

“I parked my car at Lake Wendoree Parade and started strolling around,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“It takes approximately 50 minutes to walk the six kilometres around Lake Wendouree.

“I walked to my car to have a drink and noticed my back drivers side window was smashed!”

Thieves snatched two bags containing Geoff’s clothes, sports gear, wallet and laptop.

“It was all gone,” he said.

“My gear, it’s not cheap.”

As a result of the theft, Geoff’s Ballarat walk on Tuesday was cut short, and his Colac walk, scheduled for Wednesday, will be shifted to another date.

His walk will continue as planned at Geelong’s John Landy Field Track on Thursday, and Melbourne on Friday.

You can donate to Geoff’s Big Walk here.

Anyone who saw the theft or has any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a report at crimestoppers.com.au.