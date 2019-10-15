An alarming number of Australians are buying organs on the black market

It’s believed one Australian every six weeks is purchasing an organ on the black market, contributing to the $2.3 billion criminal trade.

And it’s feared those numbers are probably higher.

TV medico Dr Zac Turner said most of those trips were to places like China, India and Pakistan.

Tom Elliott has been a long-time supporter of an “opt-out” donation system, where people’s organs are assumed to be donated unless they don’t want them.

And Dr Turner says it’d help.

“It would certainly reduce it,” he said.

