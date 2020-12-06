An epidemiologist says masks may be ‘here to stay’ beyond COVID-19

An epidemiologist says masks continue to have a place in Victoria, and they may be “here to stay”.

It comes as Victoria recorded a 38th consecutive day without a new COVID-19 case.

Victorians must still carry a mask at all times, but they’re only compulsory when on public transport, in ride-share cars or taxis, and in indoor retail settings such as supermarkets, shopping centres and indoor markets.

Inaugural Chair of Epidemiology at Deakin University, Dr Catherine Bennett, says masks “continue to have a place” in settings such as on public transport and in cinemas.

She thinks there’s a possibility masks will have a legacy that extends beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Beyond COVID there may yet be an argument to wear masks on public transport,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“Maybe they’re here to stay, and I don’t think that’s a bad legacy.

“I think we are still being extra cautious, but that’s not a bad thing.”

