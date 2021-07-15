An epidemiologist weighs in on whether a lockdown will be announced today

An epidemiologist who worked on the modelling the Andrews government used to justify its restrictions during the second COVID-19 wave doesn’t think a lockdown will be called in Victoria today.

Victoria recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Professor Tony Blakely says he doesn’t think the information currently available would justify a lockdown.

“I’m reasonably hopeful, but not confident that we’ll get through this without a lockdown. ” he told Neil Mitchell.

“If they do, say if more cases pop up today which are occurring amongst people who weren’t in isolation … I think it would be for five days.

“That would be enough, I hope, to extinguish all chains of infection.”

