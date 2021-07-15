3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • An epidemiologist weighs in on..

An epidemiologist weighs in on whether a lockdown will be announced today

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Sign on roadside which says 'stay home, stop the spread'

An epidemiologist who worked on the modelling the Andrews government used to justify its restrictions during the second COVID-19 wave doesn’t think a lockdown will be called in Victoria today.

Victoria recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Professor Tony Blakely says he doesn’t think the information currently available would justify a lockdown.

“I’m reasonably hopeful, but not confident that we’ll get through this without a lockdown. ” he told Neil Mitchell.

“If they do, say if more cases pop up today which are occurring amongst people who weren’t in isolation … I think it would be for five days.

“That would be enough, I hope, to extinguish all chains of infection.”

Press PLAY below to hear Professor Blakely’s analysis of the situation

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332