3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

An epidemiologist’s view on vaccination passports, AstraZeneca complications and the New Zealand travel bubble

3 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for An epidemiologist’s view on vaccination passports, AstraZeneca complications and the New Zealand travel bubble

Australia is more than ready to open a travel bubble with New Zealand, according to one epidemiologist.

And a vaccination passport “won’t be the silver bullet” in stopping COVID-19 from coming into Australia.

Speaking on 3AW, Professor Nancy Baxter said she had no issue with Australia and New Zealand opening a travel bubble that did not require quarantine.

“I think we’ve probably been ready for a while,” she said.

“Transmission is very low in both countries.”

She also addressed the rare blood clotting issue relating to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“It does look like AstraZeneca has this rare adverse reaction,” she said.

Professor Baxter also explained what epidemiologists did at work when there wasn’t a pandemic!

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332