An epidemiologist’s view on vaccination passports, AstraZeneca complications and the New Zealand travel bubble

Australia is more than ready to open a travel bubble with New Zealand, according to one epidemiologist.

And a vaccination passport “won’t be the silver bullet” in stopping COVID-19 from coming into Australia.

Speaking on 3AW, Professor Nancy Baxter said she had no issue with Australia and New Zealand opening a travel bubble that did not require quarantine.

“I think we’ve probably been ready for a while,” she said.

“Transmission is very low in both countries.”

She also addressed the rare blood clotting issue relating to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“It does look like AstraZeneca has this rare adverse reaction,” she said.

Professor Baxter also explained what epidemiologists did at work when there wasn’t a pandemic!

Picture by Getty iStock