‘An extraordinary attack’: James Murdoch breaks ranks by criticising News Corp coverage of climate change

The youngest son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch has caused a rift in a public whack on News Corporation for their active climate denialism.

James, who sits on the News Corp board, and Kathryn Murdoch have released a scathing joint statement as the media organisation faces heat for their coverage of the Australian bushfires.

“Kathryn and James’ views on climate are well established and their frustration with some of News Corp and Fox’s coverage of the topic is also well known,” the statement said

“They are particularly disappointed with the ongoing denial of the role of climate change among the news outlets in Australia, given obvious evidence to the contrary.”

Lachlan Cartwright, journalist for The Daily Beast who broke the story, told 3AW’s Ross and John he was surprised by the public and forceful criticism.

“[James] and his wife have been very prolific within the climate movement, but the decision to attack the company like this is extraordinary,” he said.

“Considering he’s still on the board of NewsCorp, it is an extraordinary attack to break ranks like this and go public.”

The media giant has been slammed this week for what critics are saying has been an agenda of spreading misinformation and downplaying the impact of climate change on the Australian fires.

Mr Cartwright said the statement has kicked off a long-simmering rift between different factions of News Corp regarding the coverage of climate change.

One News Corp executive told Mr Cartwright it was like James Murdoch was “pissing within the tent.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty