An extraordinary call from one of Australia’s neonatal pioneers

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

The beauty of talkback radio is you just don’t know what’s next.

Neil Mitchell was talking about the amazing news that babies born before 28 weeks are almost 20 per cent more likely to survive today than they were 20 years ago.

Then, Dr Adrian Elderhurst, a medical pioneer who was among the first to hook a premature baby up to a ventilator, phoned in.

He shared a story from the Queen Victoria Hospital in the 1970s, which Neil Mitchell said was “extraordinary”.

Press PLAY below for Dr Elderhurst’s call.

Premature baby survival rate skyrockets in Victoria

Neil Mitchell
News
