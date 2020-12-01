Millions urged to buy Australian wine in push back against harsh Chinese tariffs

With the Chinese market making up about 40 per cent of Australia’s wine exports, harsh tariffs imposed by China have left winemakers facing a bleak future.

Now, an international campaign is encouraging millions across the world to buy Aussie wine in a stand against China.

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, which was launched in June and now has more than 200 members across 19 parliaments across the world, is behind the campaign.

Chair of Wine Victoria, Angie Bradbury, says it’s “really wonderful to see the wine industry being able to get this sort of support”.

“It is a really big issue,” she told Ross and Russel.

But Ms Bradbury said Australia must learn from this situation, and rely less on China.

“You can’t have all your eggs in one basket,” she said.

Domestically, it’s more important than ever to support local wineries.

“There’s more individual wineries in Victoria than in any other state, and people don’t know that,” Ms Bradbury said.

“We need every restaurant, bottle shop, pub and consumer to support local.”

