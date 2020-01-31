3AW
An unlikely winner takes out Wheels Car of the Year for 2020!

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott

An all-electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz has claimed the nation’s leading motoring award – Wheels Car of the Year 2020.

For the first time ever it’s a fully electric stunner, reflecting the changing motoring landscape.

Whilst the sales in the electric category may be low, this win shows the inevitable shift from petrol-powered to batteries.

Editor of WhichCar, Glenn Butler, told 3AW’s Tom Elliott the Mercedes-Benz EQC is a car fit for the 21st century.

“It’s got all the practicalities of the GLC, slightly bigger body, because it has to pack a lot of batteries underneath,” said Mr Butler.

“What you’re getting is an SUV just like those (petrol-run) ones Australians love so much.

“The electric power train is one of the best at the moment, and, that includes Tesla.

“It has a 400km drive range in the real world.”

To own the Mercedes-Benz EQC you’ll have to fork out an eye-watering $137 thousand.

Press PLAY to hear more about the winner. 

