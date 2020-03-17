‘An unprecedented time’: Virgin Australia cuts all international flights, halves domestic services

Virgin Australia will suspend all international flights from March 30 to June 14, as coronavirus travel restrictions ramp up.

The airline will also halve domestic flights during the same time period.

The move is the equivalent of grounding 53 aircraft.

In a statement, Virgin Australia CEO and Managing Director Paul Scurrah described current events as “an unprecedented time in the global aviation industry”.

The announcement comes amid concerns a travel ban will soon be introduced, with DFAT warning Australians abroad to return home as soon as possible.

Yesterday, Qantas and Jetstar announced they will slash international flights by 90 per cent, and domestic flights by 60 per cent until at least the end of May.

Image: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty