Ando reflects on Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer’s remarkable story

3AW sports guru Jon Anderson says Polly Farmer’s record suggests that he is the best player of all time, a remarkable story considering his football journey.

“He was never sure of his exact age,” Ando told 3AW Breakfast.

“He grew up in Sister Kate’s orphanage in Perth, and they thought he was around five or six when they first put a birth date on him.”

In the summer of 1961 the late legendary Geelong coach Bob Davis recruited the decorated ruckman to the Cats.

“He didn’t know how to get in contact with him … So he got the switchboard in Perth and said ‘I want to speak to Polly Farmer please’.

He ended up playing 101 games with Geelong.

“When Geelong chose it’s team of the century in 1997 one of the stipulations was you had to have played 100 games or more.

“We often wonder if Polly played 99 if that would have changed.”

Click PLAY to hear more below