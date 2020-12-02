Andrew Bogut reflects on his basketball career and on what might come next!

Australian basketball icon Andrew Bogut says he won’t be rushing into his next career pursuit after announcing his retirement from professional sport.

But you can rule out a foray into politics.

The Melbourne-raised athlete spoke with Neil Mitchell on Wednesday, where he covered a range of issues.

Bogut hasn’t been shying in sharing his political opinions online, but said he “wouldn’t last” if he decided to run for office.

“I’d either disappear of the face of the earth, or get thrown out within a week,” he said on 3AW Mornings.

“I listen to your program a fair bit, actually, and I can’t handle it when politicians don’t answer questions.

“I’d lose it in parliament.”

Bogut also spoke about his car collection, as well as the often “soulless” experiences of playing elite sport in America with multi-million dollar athletes.

