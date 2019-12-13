Andrew Gaze says the Boomers can win gold at Tokyo Olympics

Forget bronze or silver, Australian basketball icon Andrew Gaze says the Boomers should be aiming to win gold at next year’s Olympic Games.

And he says it’s not a pipe dream.

“A lot of people still may not realise it,” Gaze said on Sportsday.

“We can compete.”

The Boomers have never won a medal at the Olympics, but will undoubtedly head to Tokyo with their best ever squad.

NBA star Ben Simmons will likely headline that squad.

