Andrew Leigh calls on government to ‘address the real problems of the economy’

Andrew Leigh hits out at the government’s treatment of the economy as Labor continues to block the Coalition’s tax cuts.

Labor is blocking stage three of the government’s tax cuts which would benefit those earning between $45,000 and $200,000 annually.

Shadow Assistant Minister for Treasury Andrew Leigh tells Ross Greenwood the government needs to act faster to strengthen the economy.

“If it wasn’t for population growth, Australia would be in recession.

“There’s a lot of problems in the Australian economy, we need to address them now, not in 2024.

“What we need is a government that doesn’t sit around blaming everyone else… but actually acts now to address the real problems of the economy.”

