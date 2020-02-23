3AW
Andrews confirms cash-for-cans in social media splash with little detail

8 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

The Victorian government has confirmed it will launch a container deposit scheme.

The announcement was made via the social media accounts of MPs, including the Premier, with little detail about what the scheme entailed.

Daniel Andrews even teased further announcements.

“BREAKING NEWS,” his Facebook post read. “We’re introducing a container deposit scheme in Victoria.

“It will reduce litter and waste. And it’s just one part of a massive overhaul of our state’s recycling industry.”

Environment Minister Lily D’Ambrosio gave a little more detail in her Facebook post, revealing the scheme would be in place by 2023.

Neil Mitchell applauded the announcement, but wasn’t so hot on the way the announcement was made.

“It’s a very careful announcement, isn’t it. They must be sensitive about it. Interesting.”

Click PLAY to hear him discuss the matter with 3AW State Political Reporter James Talia

