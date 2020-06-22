Andrews Government reveals Cabinet re-shuffle

Melissa Horne and Jaala Pulford have been demoted in a cabinet reshuffle brought about by the branch stacking scandal.

Ben Carroll will take on both of their portfolios (Public Transport and Roads and Road Safety).

Ms Horne has been moved to the Consumer Affairs and Liquor and Gaming portfolios.

Ms Pulford takes on the role of Minister for Employment.

New minister Natalie Hutchins takes on the Corrections portfolio.

Danny Pearson becomes assistant treasurer, while the third new minister, Shaun Leane, takes on Suburban Development, Local Government and Veterans.

Neil Mitchell said Ms Horne had shown she “wasn’t up to it” in her previous role, while Ms Pulford was “out of her depth” when being interviewed about road safety.

