Andrews Government forced to abandon controversial detention legislation

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell

The Andrews government has been forced to abandon controversial new legislation that would make it easier to detain people during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been branded a win for democracy.

Labor has agreed to abandon the controversial “preventative” detention powers in the bill, and will tighten the scope of authorised officers following intense negotiations with crossbench MPs.

Jeff Bourman from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party told Neil Mitchell the government could have “offered him Victoria” and he still wouldn’t have helped pass the legislation in that form.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve had a win, I think society has had a win,” he said.

“These powers were never going to fly in a democracy.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

