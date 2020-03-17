Andrews Government to ban fracking and coal seam gas exploration ‘for good’
The Victorian Government is lifting its temporary ban on onshore gas exploration.
But it’s banned fracking and coal seam gas exploration “for good.”
The Andrews Government will introduce two Bills into parliament.
The moratorium on onshore conventional gas exploration and development will expire on June 30.
“We’re backing the science to create jobs, boost energy supply and support regional communities across the state,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.
“We promised to enshrine our historic ban on fracking in the constitution and we’re delivering – to protect farming communities, and our huge food and fibre sector.”