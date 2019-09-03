Andrews, Morrison team up for $1 billion Monash gridlock-buster

The Andrews and Morrison governments have pledged an extra $367 million to expand the Monash Freeway.

An extra 36 kilometres of new lanes will be added in the second stage of the project, taking the overall cost to about $1.1 billion.

The often-congested arterial will go from eight to 10 between Springvale Road and Eastlink and six lanes will be added between Clyde and Cardinia roads.

Federal Minister Alan Tudge says there will be some disruptions during construction but it will be worth it.

Construction will start in late 2020, and is expected to be completed in late 2022.

The Herald Sun reports the updates will cut nine minutes off a peak-hour trip between Pakenham and the city.

