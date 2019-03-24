Android Myki passes “ready to roll” but negotiations with Apple yet to get underway

Public transport users with Android phones will be able to touch on and off from Thursday, after recent trials with Google were deemed a success.

But as the CEO of PTV Jeroen Weimar told Ross and John iPhone users still have a while to wait.

“So from Thursday morning anyone with an Android phone can go to the Google Pay shop and download a Myki,” Mr Weimar said.

“We’ve been talking to Google and Apple for the past year or so, Google have moved a lot quicker so we’re ready to roll with them.

“We’re not going to hold up and wait for Apple to come to the party, we continue our trials with them.

“We’re at the stage now where we’re talking about the technology, we’re not at the stage of having a commercial negotiation yet.

“Google are not charging us a cent for using their platform.”

Image: Daniel Bowen