Andy Lee reacts to the news the million dollar treasure chest he searched for has been found

A real life treasure hunt is over after a decade-long search.

A treasure chest containing US$1 million of gold, gems and precious artefacts, which was hidden in the Rocky Mountains by art collector Forrest Fenn, has been found.

Mr Fenn hid the chest in 2010, and published a poem containing hints to find the treasure.

An estimated 350,000 people have gone searching for it since then.

Hamish and Andy were two of those who went looking for the bounty in their Perfect Holiday TV series.

“I can’t believe it has been found!,” Andy told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

“What’s peculiar about this recent announcement is they’re not saying who found it and Forrest hasn’t come out and said where it was.

“He hasn’t given us the answer to all these clues, which is frustrating the heck out of Hamish and I. We just want to know!”

