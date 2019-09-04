Andy Lee talks kids’ books (and Eddie Betts and Alaska and taking over from Ross and John)

Andy Lee is best known to many for his radio work alongside Hamish Blake, but to more than 1 million children worldwide his best work is in text.

Lee has released his fourth children’s book as part of the popular Do Not Open This Book series, which has sold over 1 million copies worldwide, been translated into 35 languages. and won numerous awards.

He joined Ross and John to discuss that other side of his professional life, as well as:

Eddie Betts’ possible return to Lee’s beloved Blues

Rating Alaska out of 100

Taking over from Ross and John

Getting stuck in the 3AW stairwell…

Click PLAY to hear the full chat