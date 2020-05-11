3AW
Andy Lee’s watching every Bond film: Here’s his top six so far

3 mins ago
Ross and John

A lot of us have taken on a new hobby in isolation, and Andy Lee is no different.

He’s decided to watch every James Bond film.

Andy mentioned his new binge to Ross and John last week and promised to keep them updated.

He did so this morning, with a half-time wrap, including his top six rankings thus far – with a surprise #1!

Keep updated with Andy’s Bond marathon as well as his ADFL (Australian Dice Football League) via his Instagram.

