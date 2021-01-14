Andy Murray ‘highly unlikely’ to compete in Australian Open after positive COVID-19 test

Image: Julian Finney / Getty

Five-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray has tested positive for COVID-19, just weeks before the Australian Open.

It comes as the first international tennis players and officials arrive in Melbourne ahead of the tournament.

Murray was among the international contingent of players due to travel to Melbourne this week.

He is now isolating at home in London after testing positive to COVID-19.

He is suffering light symptoms, but still hopes to compete in the Australian Open.

His team is understood to be working with tournament director Craig Tiley to find a solution.

But former Australian tennis champion, Todd Woodbridge, says he thinks it’s “highly unlikely” the Brit player will make it to Melbourne.

“Knowing his history, knowing where his body is with operations he has had, for him to go and finish his 14 day quarantine, it would mean he only had a couple of days to prepare,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“I don’t think he would take that risk given what he has had to go through for rehabilitation over the last couple of years.”

