3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Andy Murray ‘highly unlikely’ to compete in Australian Open after positive COVID-19 test

49 mins ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Andy Murray ‘highly unlikely’ to compete in Australian Open after positive COVID-19 test

Image: Julian Finney / Getty

Five-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray has tested positive for COVID-19, just weeks before the Australian Open.

It comes as the first international tennis players and officials arrive in Melbourne ahead of the tournament.

Murray was among the international contingent of players due to travel to Melbourne this week.

He is now isolating at home in London after testing positive to COVID-19.

He is suffering light symptoms, but still hopes to compete in the Australian Open.

His team is understood to be working with tournament director Craig Tiley to find a solution.

But former Australian tennis champion, Todd Woodbridge, says he thinks it’s “highly unlikely” the Brit player will make it to Melbourne.

“Knowing his history, knowing where his body is with operations he has had, for him to go and finish his 14 day quarantine, it would mean he only had a couple of days to prepare,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“I don’t think he would take that risk given what he has had to go through for rehabilitation over the last couple of years.”

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332