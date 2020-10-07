Anger as Emergency Services Commissioner seeks to ‘amend’ testimony

Victoria’s emergency services commissioner has asked for his evidence at the hotel quarantine inquiry to be amended.

Andrew Crisp previously told the inquiry he briefed Emergency Services Minister, Lisa Neville, on multiple occasions about the ill-fated hotel quarantine program.

“He’s now written to the committee to say that’s not correct and he didn’t brief her at all,” 3AW’s state political reporter, James Talia, told 3AW Drive.

“He’s completely contradicting himself.”

It left Tom Elliott incensed.

“Surely it is not good enough that we, the voting public of Victoria, are just expected to swallow all this,” he said.

