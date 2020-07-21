Anger as Melbourne couple flouts COVID-19 rules, putting coastal hamlet at risk

The East Gippsland community is fuming after a Melbourne couple blatantly flouted COVID-19 restrictions and visited the region at the weekend, despite not yet knowing the results of a COVID-19 test.

One of those who travelled from Melbourne, which is against the rules anyway, has since tested positive for the coronavirus.

The woman in question is known to have visited Aldi in Lakes Entrance on Friday night, Orbost’s Leon Palace Chinese Restaurant on Friday night before attending the picturesque Marlo pub on Saturday night and again on Sunday afternoon.

She also visited Snowy River Bait and Tackle and Orbost Foodworks on Monday.

All businesses have since closed for cleaning and contact

“It’s very disappointing and inexcusable behaviour,” local MP Tim Bull told 3AW Drive.

It’s another economic hit for the local businesses that have been forced to close after the recent bushfires all but destroyed the summer tourist season.

