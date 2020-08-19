3AW
Anger over copyright issues surrounding use of the Aboriginal flag

57 seconds ago
Tom Elliott

A prominent Indigenous voice in Victoria says the “pragmatic” solution to copyright issues which have emerged with the Aboriginal flag is for the federal government to acquire it.

The issue has risen to prominence recently, with the AFL confirming it would no longer be using the iconic flag in Sir Doug Nicholls round due to licencing issues.

It’s understandably created a lot of angst.

Speaking on 3AW Drive, Jason Mifsud, the chair of the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation, said the issue needed to be resolved.

“There’s a legal and commercial reality to this, but there’s also a moral and point of principle,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

PHOTO: Getty Images (iStock)

